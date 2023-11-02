Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $111.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,984.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after buying an additional 80,416 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 92.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

