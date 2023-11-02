New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.91

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.91 and last traded at $86.91, with a volume of 409936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.07.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $218,309.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $1,639,502. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

