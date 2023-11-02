New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,257 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 1,764,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,953,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

