New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 30,034 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.84. 723,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,927. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

