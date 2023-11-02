New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $41,339,180,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

BDX traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.04. 66,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,868. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $217.70 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

