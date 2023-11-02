New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,938. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

