New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock traded up $14.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $753.29. 61,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,465. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $751.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $571.64 and a 12-month high of $821.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,372 shares of company stock worth $11,659,970. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

