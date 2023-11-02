New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $453.70. 87,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,052. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.44.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

