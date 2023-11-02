New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.37. The company had a trading volume of 231,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,508. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.38 and a 200 day moving average of $199.74. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $148.96 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

