New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $14,424,035,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $16.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $622.91. The stock had a trading volume of 200,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $639.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.84. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $384.72 and a one year high of $726.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

