New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.50. The company had a trading volume of 190,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

