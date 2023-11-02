New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.63.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.62. 506,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.34. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

