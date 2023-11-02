New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $21.33 on Thursday, hitting $2,512.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,427. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,529.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,525.48.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $40.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

