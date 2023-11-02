New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 237.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

MSI traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.38. 80,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,500. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.50 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

