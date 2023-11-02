New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $10.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,757 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VFH stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $79.68. 43,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

