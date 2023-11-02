New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $11.22 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $11.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $477.85. 260,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $491.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.97. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

