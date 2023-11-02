New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 752.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $6.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.04. 469,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,005. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.46 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,640 shares of company stock valued at $32,552,820. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

