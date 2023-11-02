New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $14.14 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,256.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $17.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,783.54. 47,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,025.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,861.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,797.92 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

