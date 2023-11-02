New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $16.35 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 861,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

