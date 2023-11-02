New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $17.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.64. The company had a trading volume of 289,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,336. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.