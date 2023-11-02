New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $18.11 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $4.17 on Thursday, reaching $163.41. 454,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average is $181.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $137.79 and a one year high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

