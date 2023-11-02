New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after acquiring an additional 629,477 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fiserv by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 266,154 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.