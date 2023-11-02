New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 152,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average of $123.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

