New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 413 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,292. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average of $209.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.