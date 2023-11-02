New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 549,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,464. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

