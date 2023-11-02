New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.5% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AON by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $313.58. The company had a trading volume of 44,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.19. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $274.34 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

