New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $476.22. 62,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.88 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

