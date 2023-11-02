New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.32. 1,785,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,488,311. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

