New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $283.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,346. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.13 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.