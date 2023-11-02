New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 2.7 %

KLA stock traded up $13.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $489.60. The stock had a trading volume of 113,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.46. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $307.30 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

