New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.21.

View Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $190.90. The company had a trading volume of 116,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.