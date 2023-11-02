New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 47,906 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,906 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,156,413. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

