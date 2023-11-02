New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 938 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,837 shares of company stock worth $6,792,923 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CI stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $311.91. 167,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.