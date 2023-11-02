New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.23

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 182960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.67%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.07%.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 153,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 79,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 40,316 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

