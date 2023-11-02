Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Issues Earnings Results

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

Newpark Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

NR stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $629.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.69. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Claudia Michel Meer acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,190.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Newpark Resources by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

