Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter.

Newpark Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

NR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 209,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $639.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newpark Resources

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Claudia Michel Meer acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,190.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

