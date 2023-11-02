NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Reduced by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.87. 2,907,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,879,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $69.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

