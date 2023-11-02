Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 802,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 783,080 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Barclays lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,063,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,124,938. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

