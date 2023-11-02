Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,016 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for 2.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $36,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $765,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 802,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 783,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. 4,064,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,120,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

