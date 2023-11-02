Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NOVN opened at $0.00 on Monday. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $42,022.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

