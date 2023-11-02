Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,186 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

