Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutrien updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-$5.00 EPS.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 729,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,200. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 686,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,119,000 after acquiring an additional 550,116 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,202,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,623,000 after acquiring an additional 516,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

