Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 1,541 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. 308,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

