Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 237 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $381.84. 71,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,457. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.93.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

