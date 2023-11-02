Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3,516.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.97. 809,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

