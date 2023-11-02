Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 850 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in VICI Properties by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. 648,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,417. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

