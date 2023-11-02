Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $142.14. The company had a trading volume of 375,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $250.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.