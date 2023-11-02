Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,261 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,324. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

