Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.81. The stock had a trading volume of 810,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,065. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.97.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $120,598.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.