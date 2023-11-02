Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $2.25 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $11.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $407.03. 101,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $354.81 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.95 and a 200 day moving average of $479.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.57.

About IDEXX Laboratories



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

